Ochsner, Walmart team up to reduce healthcare costs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Ochsner Health Network and Walmart have teamed up to improve quality and reduce healthcare costs.
OHN announced the Ochsner Accountable Care Plan (ACP) through Ochsner Health Network (OHN), to Walmart and Sam’s Club associates working in select facilities in the New Orleans Metro, North Shore and Baton Rouge areas.
The plan will be available January 1, 2019, and OHN is working with Walmart as the organization seeks solutions to improve quality, patient outcomes and reduce the cost of healthcare services.
According to OHN, under the new ACP, Walmart associates from 41 locations can receive care from over 200 primary care physicians and 1,300 specialists who are a part of OHN in the participating regions.
In addition to Ochsner hospitals and clinics, St. Tammany Parish Hospital and Slidell Memorial Hospital, along with their aligned community providers in St. Tammany Quality Network and Ochsner Physician Partners is included.
“Walmart and Ochsner Health Network came together with the common goal of reducing healthcare costs, while focusing on improved quality and patient experience,” said David Carmouche, MD, President, Ochsner Health Network. “Walmart associates now have a plan that simplifies copays, coordinates care and provides access to thousands of providers in dozens of locations.”
“Our associates are very important to us and our Accountable Care Plans are one way we help ensure they and their families receive the highest of quality of care” said Lisa Woods, senior director of US Health Care Benefits at Walmart. The benefit to patients is significant, and partnerships with providers like Ochsner Health Network help us improve quality for our associates.”
Walmart associates participating in the ACP will have access to patient engagement specialists via a 24-hour call center designed specifically for plan participants. Patients will be directed to the most appropriate care within the network. Additionally, a coordinated complex case management program will serve Walmart patients enrolled in the ACP. Since many of the providers in the network either use or have access to EPIC, Ochsner’s integrated electronic health record system, a higher level of coordinated care from network providers will be experienced by Walmart associates and their families. The EPIC system also gives ACP participants direct access to make appointments, access test results and other healthcare resources.
