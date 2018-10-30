Ochsner, Walmart team up to reduce healthcare costs

Walmart associates participating in the ACP will have access to patient engagement specialists via a 24-hour call center designed specifically for plan participants. Patients will be directed to the most appropriate care within the network. Additionally, a coordinated complex case management program will serve Walmart patients enrolled in the ACP. Since many of the providers in the network either use or have access to EPIC, Ochsner’s integrated electronic health record system, a higher level of coordinated care from network providers will be experienced by Walmart associates and their families. The EPIC system also gives ACP participants direct access to make appointments, access test results and other healthcare resources.