Man accused of shooting at police officer, family members now ruled competent to stand trial

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The man accused of severely wounding a Baton Rouge police officer has been found competent to stand trial after previously being ruled not mentally competent enough to proceed with his case.
On Tuesday, October 30, Eugene Thomas Jr., 34, of Baton Rouge, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
Thomas' attorney said previously, two state-appointed doctors found his client is not competent enough to understand any of his proceedings moving forward.
Thomas has been staying at a mental care facility in Jackson, Louisiana and has been receiving medical treatment. He is scheduled for a motions hearing on January 30, 2019. The East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office says the defense does plan to ask for a sanity commission to assess his sanity at the time of the offense.
Thomas is charged with four counts of attempted first degree murder, attempted first degree murder of a police officer, and felon in possession of a firearm. The incident happened in February of 2018.
According to police, Thomas allegedly got out of his sister’s car and shot at the car that his mother, sister, cousin, and sister’s friend were in. Police added he then was pursued by Officer Shane Totty. Thomas allegedly fired his weapon into Totty’s car and the officer suffered facial injuries from shrapnel and pieces of glass.
