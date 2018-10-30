Lafayette Parish deputies seize more than $1M in meth during bust; 3 arrested

Shawn Labbe was charged with: possession with the intent to distribute (PWITD) Schedule II (methamphetmaine), PWITD Schedule I (marijuana), PWITD Schedule II (Oxycodone), PWITD Schedule IV (Alprozalam), PWITD Schedule I (MDMA), PWITD Schedule II (Vyvanse), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and possession of a Firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.