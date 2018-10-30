Lafayette Parish deputies seize more than $1M in meth during bust; 3 arrested

LAFAYETTE, LA (WAFB) - Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office made one of the largest meth seizures in the parish’s history Friday.
LPSO reported three people were arrested after the narcotics unit searched a Lafayette home and business. Deputies reportedly found more than 11.9 pounds of meth with a street value of $1,084,740.
Shawn Labbe, 35; Ana Smith, 30; and Dallas Bourque, 59, were all booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on drug charges.
Officials reported the searches also turned up marijuana, Alprozalam, Oxycodone, MDMA, Vyvance, drug paraphernalia, two semi-automatic pistols, and nearly $9,000 in cash.
Shawn Labbe was charged with: possession with the intent to distribute (PWITD) Schedule II (methamphetmaine), PWITD Schedule I (marijuana), PWITD Schedule II (Oxycodone), PWITD Schedule IV (Alprozalam), PWITD Schedule I (MDMA), PWITD Schedule II (Vyvanse), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, and possession of a Firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances.
Ana Smith was charged with: possession with the intent to distribute (PWITD) Schedule II (methamphetmaine), PWITD Schedule I (marijuana), PWITD Schedule II (Oxycodone), PWITD Schedule IV (Alprozalam), PWITD Schedule I (MDMA), PWITD Schedule II (Vyvanse), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm in presence of controlled dangerous substances.
Dallas Wade Bourque was charged with possession of Schedule II (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.