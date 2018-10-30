La. Highway Safety Commission says roads are more dangerous on Halloween than New Year’s Eve

(WAFB) - The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission (LHSC) says Halloween can be even more deadly for drivers than New Year’s Eve.
The safety commission says every year since 2005, Halloween in Louisiana has ranked first or second among holidays with the most wrecks in which people were injured or killed. That’s according to statistics from the Louisiana Highway Safety Research Group at LSU.
LHSC Executive Director Lisa Freeman says the combination of distracted or impaired drivers, plus pedestrians on the roads trick-or-treating makes Halloween night more dangerous than New Year’s Eve.
“When you look at the number of fatal and injury crashes, Halloween and Mardi Gras are the two holidays that consistently are at the top of the list. Last year in Louisiana, 878 people were injured and ten people were killed in vehicle crashes during the Halloween period. And those actually are the lowest Halloween numbers in five years in Louisiana,” said Freeman.
Freeman says alcohol-related injuries and deaths are all too common during Halloween. In 2017, three people were killed and 61 were injured in crashes involving drunk drivers.
“If you’re going to be drinking on Halloween, plan ahead and have a designated driver, or call a ride-share service. Even one drink is enough to impair your judgement. It’s not worth risking your life or the life of innocent passengers and pedestrians,” said Freeman.
Freeman suggests trying to stop family or friends from driving while impaired.
“Take away their keys, get them a ride, or drive them home yourself. Children are outside after dark on Halloween, running across streets and not paying attention. By stopping an impaired driver, you are potentially saving the life of a child. We all have a duty to watch out for each other and be responsible road users,” Freeman said.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.