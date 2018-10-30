La. governor, delegation debriefed on unrest in Middle East

GOLAN HEIGHTS, ISRAEL (WAFB) - An Israeli soldier explained the nation’s defense concerns to Governor John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana delegation to Israel Tuesday. The group then toured Golan Heights, an historic and often disputed point that gives its occupants the high ground in battle.
From the peak, a viewer can clearly see Syrian villages and outposts. A tank sits on the side of an Israeli hill, but the bunker at Golan Heights has been converted into a memorial and coffee shop.
“You can stand right there and just a couple of kilometers away is Syria, an area of territory that has been held by the rebels, by ISIS, and now by the Assad regime all within the last several months," Edwards said.
The Israeli government invited the delegation on a tour. The nation declared a statewide holiday for its municipal elections that made the visit possible.
Monday night, the delegation visited an Iron Dome outpost, where a missile-intercepting rocket launcher perched on the back of a trailer is stationed at an undisclosed location.
“I think Israel tries to make sure that every politician that comes from the United States has the opportunity to see things like the Iron Dome, the Gaza strip, or Golan Heights to get a personal appreciation for the situation that they have here, both as it relates to their ongoing situation, but also as it relates to the needs of the region," Edwards said.
The Israeli soldier explained the nation is trying to provide humanitarian aid to the people who are displaced, but who are taught to hate Israelis. The soldier mentioned Friend Ships Unlimited, a humanitarian group from Lake Charles, Louisiana, as being particularly helpful.
“To have them specifically talk about a role that Louisianans played in order to deliver that relief was very important,” Edwards said.
Louisiana Secretary of Economic Development Don Pierson says it’s important to understand the predicament Israel is in while Louisiana tries to secure jobs and investments and make deals with the Israeli people.
“A part of bringing jobs back to Louisiana companies and Louisiana workers has to do with knowing all aspects of the environment in which you’re going to operate,” he said. “We want to know where the points of technical assistance are. We want to know the cultural elements and the ways in which we can best be sensitive, but also be successful.”
From the beginning of the trip, Israeli leaders have told the delegation survival instincts drive every decision the nation makes. That shapes the way Israeli companies and leaders negotiate.
On Wednesday, Edwards is expected to meet with the prime minister. Several weeks ago, Edwards told WAFB he expects the conversation to be about defense as well.
