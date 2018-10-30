French Settlement police chief arrested, charged with malfeasance in office

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The French Settlement police chief has been arrested and charged with malfeasance in office, after allegedly allowing his wife to drive his patrol car.
Chief Harry Brignac, 71, was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Tuesday, October 30. His bond was set at $25,000, and has bonded out of jail.
He joins his wife, Tammy, who is already in the same facility after an arrest last week for allegedly driving under suspension and resisting arrest.
Livingston Parish deputies say they found Tammy driving her husband’s marked police patrol car. Her license was suspended after an arrest for DWI earlier this year. She is being held without bond.
“During our investigation into the October stop,” Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement, “Harry Brignac told deputies that he & his wife rode into Baton Rouge together to pick up a vehicle that was being serviced. Following his wife’s arrest, Chief Brignac made statements to law enforcement officials & local media outlets that he had instructed his wife to drive that marked unit back to French Settlement that night. Because he admitted that he knowingly instructed his wife to drive - while she was ordered by the courts not to operate a vehicle - the Chief is charged with Malfeasance in Office.”
