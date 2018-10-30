FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dense fog advisory in effect

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Dense fog is back in the area Tuesday morning and a Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect through 10 a.m.
Once the fog burns off, look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and another warm day as highs top out in the mid-80s. Skies will become mostly cloudy overnight but fog shouldn’t be as much of an issue, with Wednesday morning lows in the mid-60s.
Heading into Halloween, a few isolated showers will be possible during the day with highs again reaching the low to mid-80s. Rain chances currently look to run about 20 percent to 30 percent for evening trick-or-treating, but will begin to ramp up rather quickly later in the night Wednesday and into Thursday morning.
Widespread showers and thunderstorms will arrive during that time in association with a strong cold front. Strong-to-severe storms will be possible, along with some heavy rainfall. The current outlook suggests many of us could see 2 to 3 inches or more of rainfall from this system. But the wet weather should end by Thursday afternoon, with clearing skies and cooler temperatures settling in for the weekend.
Saturday looks to be just about perfect for tailgating and the big game on the LSU campus. A chilly morning in the upper 40s will give way to a beautiful afternoon with sunshine and highs near 70. Kickoff temperatures will likely be near or a little above 60, falling into the mid-50s by the end of the game.
Looking ahead, it looks as though we could see pretty decent rain chances returning by Election Day, next Tuesday.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.