FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds return for Halloween

Clouds will be returning overnight and we go to mostly cloudy skies for the Wednesday morning start. We could see a little fog for the morning drive but not a repeat of the past two mornings. While it should be a manly-dry start to the day, we can’t rule out a sprinkle here or there during the morning hours. Plan for a Wednesday morning start in the mid 60s with temperatures near 80° by lunch time. Our Wednesday afternoon forecast calls for isolated showers, rain chances at 20% or so through 5:00 p.m., with high temperatures in the low 80s.