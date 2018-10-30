FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds return for Halloween

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Once the morning fog had “lifted” we were treated with a nice Tuesday albeit a warm late October day with metro area highs in the low 80s for the afternoon.
Clouds will be returning overnight and we go to mostly cloudy skies for the Wednesday morning start. We could see a little fog for the morning drive but not a repeat of the past two mornings. While it should be a manly-dry start to the day, we can’t rule out a sprinkle here or there during the morning hours. Plan for a Wednesday morning start in the mid 60s with temperatures near 80° by lunch time. Our Wednesday afternoon forecast calls for isolated showers, rain chances at 20% or so through 5:00 p.m., with high temperatures in the low 80s.
Most communities in the WAFB viewing area should stay dry during the “Trick or Treat“ window (roughly 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.) but again we can’t rule-out a couple of passing showers during those evening hours. However, we did not expect any strong storms until later in the night, so the little Ghosts and Goblins should be fine as they canvass their neighborhoods.
The storms and cold front have prompted a FIRST ALERT will hold off until after midnight. However, a few strong (to severe) storms could arrive in the Greater Baton Rouge Metro area well before sunrise ahead of the front. It will be followed by a squall line that should arrive in time to complicate the Thursday morning commute.
The NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has ‘upgraded’ the severe weather risk for metro Baton Rouge from “Marginal” to “Slight,” indicating the potential for isolated damaging winds plus isolated tornadoes. The primary threat window will be from as early as 3:00 am until the mid-morning. Fortunately, the cold front will move steadily to the east and southeast with most of the rains out of the WAFB region by or before Thursday midday.
Clouds could linger into the early hours on Friday but by Friday afternoon we should be under mainly clear skies, but a much cooler day with highs only reaching the 60s.
It’s a sunny and milder ‘Game Day Saturday’ in the Red Stick with afternoon highs in the low 70° for the tailgaters and game-time temperature falling from the low 60s at kickoff down into the 50s for the second half.
We close out the weekend under partly cloudy skies for Sunday, with scattered rains returning for Monday and scattered-to-likely rains in the Tuesday (Election Day) outlook.
In the tropics, Hurricane Oscar reached Category 2 intensity today but should begin weakening as it heads northeastward towards cooler waters.
