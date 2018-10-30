Driver who allegedly had body in trunk faces additional counts of contributing to delinquency of juveniles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - A woman alleged to have been driving around with a body in the trunk of her car faces two new counts.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office added two counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles in the commission of a felony against 24-year-old Moss Bluff woman Sarah Parker. Parker also faces previous counts of obstruction of justice and failure to report a homicide.
Calcasieu officials say they received a tip on Oct. 21 that a woman was driving around with a body in the trunk. When deputies stopped the vehicle Parker was driving, her boyfriend, Fort Polk soldier Logan Kyle, 22, was a passenger. Parker’s two children, ages 1 and 2, were also in the car, and were taken into state custody by the Department of Children & Family Services.
The body of Kyle’s wife, 22-year-old Shelena Kyle, was found in the trunk.
Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said Logan Kyle is believed to have killed Shelena Kyle at Fort Polk and that he and Parker were driving around looking for a place to dump her body.
