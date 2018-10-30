Couple charged, accused of terrorizing kids on school bus after unauthorized boarding

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - Two parents are being charged after reportedly boarding a school bus without permission Friday morning.
The incident happened on Friday, October 26 on board the Purple Bus from Pecan Grove Primary. A spokesperson with Ascension Public Schools says at a regularly scheduled bus stop, two parents of a student on board got on the bus, which is in violation of school system policy. The bus driver asked the parents to leave, however, the parents reportedly resisted. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was called out to the scene.
A mother is outraged after she says the parents took things too far when they hijacked her son’s bus, terrorizing the kids on board.
“Mmmm... I was scared,” the mother said. “I was mad, angry.”
WAFB has chosen to hide this mother’s identity, but she says a couple stormed the bus looking for her son, Jamel, after she says their kids got into a small fight with him the day before. When the kids on the bus would not give in to the demands, that’s when she says things took a nasty turn. The parents allegedly spent the next several minutes unleashing a rash of curse words at about a dozen small kids trapped on the bus.
“The mother, they say, was cursing all the kids. She was upset and he said ‘f**k all the kids on the bus,’” the parent explained.
Jamel says the chaos on the bus lasted several minutes as the man threatened the kids while refusing the driver’s request that he leave. At one point, he says the man got off the bus, but the woman stayed on board. Minutes later, he says the man got into his car and cut the bus off, causing the driver to slam on the emergency brake. That’s when he says the man stormed the bus a second time.
“He had said ‘get my f**king kids off this bus right now and give me my wife too’ and then nobody said nothing at all,” said Jamel. “They were just quiet.”
Pecan Grove Primary sent the following letter to parents of the purple bus, informing them about the incident and the actions taken.
Dear Parents/Guardians,
This message is to inform you of an incident that occurred on Purple Bus this morning. All students are safe and parents of all involved have been contacted; but we want to make sure you have accurate information and dispel any rumors you may have heard about the incident.
At a regular stop, two parents of a student riding the bus entered the bus, which is a violation of policy. The bus driver requested the parents leave the bus and because of some resistance, law enforcement responded. The bus was able to transport students safely to the school.
We take this incident seriously and are grateful to our law enforcement partners who will investigate and respond appropriately.
I ask your help in addressing the important issue of student safety. A school bus is an extension of the school, and no unauthorized adults are permitted to enter a school bus at any time. We appreciate you working with us to keep Pecan Grove Primary a safe haven for children as it is our collective responsibility to provide the quality environment that our children deserve.
If you have any further questions, please feel free to call my office. Thank you for your support and assistance in keeping our school safe for children.
Sincerely,
Amy Champagne
Principal
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, the two parents behind the ordeal were charged with trespassing, but not arrested.
“I am in full agreement with the position of the school board in that an unauthorized boarding of a school bus should be a zero tolerance act and result in an arrest,” said Sheriff Jeff Wiley. The two parents, identified by APSO as Leaza Possa, 28, and Chad Rivere, 37, are scheduled to appear in court on January 8, 2019 at 9 a.m.
Jamel’s mother believes the way the situation was handled was anything but appropriate. “If that was their child, they would have done more than what they did and I want more done,” she added.
WAFB reached out to the school board, who says a camera on the bus malfunctioned at the time and did not record the incident. We’re told the bus driver was able to capture cell phone video, however, the school board will not release that recording.
“I think I have a right to see it because it was my child involved,” she added.
Jamel’s mother calls the situation unacceptable and says more need to be done so something like this will not happen again.
