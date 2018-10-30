3 children fatally struck by vehicle while boarding school bus in Indiana

FULTON CO., IN (RNN) - Three Indiana children boarding a school bus Tuesday were hit and killed by a vehicle, said the state police via Twitter.
WNDU said the three children were members of the same family. A fourth child was injured and taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital.
The vehicle was driving in the opposite direction. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. local time.
Police said the bus had its stop sign deployed.
The Tippecanoe Valley, IN, School Corporation released the following statement to WNDU:
“Our school corporation has suffered a tragedy this morning. We have learned of three student fatalities and one student seriously injured and airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital as they were hit by a vehicle while boarding their bus.
“We have deployed all school counselors to meet the emotional needs of our staff, students and parents. We are awaiting to learn more confirmed details but wish to ask the community to come together to pray for the families, our students and our staff.”
