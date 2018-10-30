Child reunited with family after being left unattended on school bus

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are investigating after a 7-year-old child was left unattended on a school bus early Tuesday morning.
Sgt. Don Coppola, spokesman for the police department, confirms to WAFB that the child found around noon. He was left on the bus after falling asleep but has since been reunited with his family.
The 7-year-old child’s mother, Dinesha Chambers, tells WAFB that her son attends Impact Charter Elementary School in Baker.
Chambers said a Good Samaritan found her son wandering around on the street on Winbourne Avenue near Dalton Street. The woman called police and was directed to take him to Istrouma High School and drop the child off with a school resource officer.
WAFB has tried to reach out to administrators at Impact Charter Elementary about the incident but have not heard back at this time.
