Cartoon Network is building its first hotel in the United States

Characters from Cartoon Networks' popular shows will soon come to life in a new hotel.
The hotel will be constructed in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, and is set to open in 2019, according to a release from Turner on Tuesday. With 165-rooms, the Cartoon Network hotel will feature characters from some of its shows, including Adventure Time, We Bare Bears and The Powerpuff Girls.
“With just the right mix of technology, design and animation, we’re aiming to bring our characters to life in a way that we haven’t seen done before”, said Christina Miller, President Cartoon Network-Adult Swim- Boomerang. “We can’t wait to be part of many family vacations with the ultimate Cartoon Network experience.”
Hotel plans include an interactive lobby, water play zone, outdoor amphitheater with an oversized movie screen, a game room and play area.
Guest rooms will feature “interchangeable show theming that can be customized around children’s preferences to make each visit a new adventure.”
Palace Entertainment, the hotel’s owner, currently owns and operates more than 20 amusement parks, water parks and family entertainment centers in the United States and Australia.
