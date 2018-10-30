Body found in Pointe Coupee Parish linked to missing mother case in Houston

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A body found in Pointe Coupee Parish on Sunday, October 28 is believed to be linked to a missing person case out of Houston, Texas, says KHOU 11 News.
The news outlet says federal agents are now involved in this international investigation, which is likely connected to an almost month old case of a missing mother out of southwest Houston. The badly decomposed body of a woman was found in a field just south of the Krotz Springs bridge in Pointe Coupee Parish. It’s believed the body is that of the missing woman.
Police told KHOU due to the sensitive nature of the case, they are not able to release any other details at this time.
KHOU also reports that on Sunday, FBI agents were at the home of the missing mother, Adriana Perez, 41, who was reported missing October 3. Houston police reportedly say Perez’s family told investigators she had run away. On Tuesday, police confirmed to KHOU that the woman’s husband was detained by police in London.
According to KHOU, the neighbor of the family says the husband and their two older children were at the home on Bellbrook Drive as recently as Wednesday, October 24 and said they were moving out.
Investigators are still working to confirm the identity of the body.
