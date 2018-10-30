Baton Rouge synagogue holds memorial service following mass shooting in Pittsburgh

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - “What our world witnessed a few days ago was one of the most callous tragic acts in a long time. We have had this amazing outpouring of sympathy and support from the larger faith-based community here in Baton Rouge that has warmed my heart,” said Natan Trief, rabbi at Beth Shalom Synagogue.
Baton Rouge did it’s part Monday night to remember the people killed in the latest shooting massacre to hit the nation hard.
Beth Shalom Synagogue in Baton Rouge held a service for the victims of the Pittsburgh shooting that happened over the weekend. The rabbi there says he wanted to have the memorial in honor of those who have fallen and those who are still healing.
