Ascension Parish authorities warn possible pranksters to ‘keep it clean and lawful’ for EA vs. St. Amant game
St. Amant vs. East Ascension in 2015
By WAFB Staff | October 30, 2018 at 11:35 AM CDT - Updated October 30 at 11:40 AM

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Halloween is not the only the time of year when pranksters try to flex their creative muscles, but also during the East Ascension vs. St. Amant game, according to Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley.

In a message posted Tuesday, Wiley is reminding pranksters to “keep it clean and lawful” during Friday’s rivalry game in Gonzales.

Wiley, an East Ascension graduate who is “too old to prank,” said that, in the past, the “biggest high school rivalry in Louisiana” has led to vandalism on campus.

East Ascension is 8-1 and St. Amant is 7-2. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

