Two Alvin Kamara touchdowns, and two P.J. Williams forced turnovers the difference in a Saints win

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Before the game starting cornerback Ken Crawley was ruled inactive. Which meant, P.J. Williams would need to step up in the contest, and did he ever. Williams forced a fumble that led to a Alvin Kamara touchdown, and he registered a pick-six.
Williams and Kamara’s contributions helped the Saints (6-1) beat the Vikings, 30-20. The Saints now own a 6-game winning streak, and the Vikings fall to 4-3-1 on the season.
Drew Brees finished the game 18-of-23 passing, 120 yards, and a touchdown. Kamara accounted for 88 yards and two touchdowns.
The Saints drew first blood in this contest courtesy of a Drew Brees to Kamara 3-yard touchdown. The 8-play, 81-yard drive staked the Saints to a 7-0 lead.
The Vikings would score 13 unanswered points after the Saints score. Kirk Cousins connected with Stefon Diggs for a 1-yard score. Next possession for the Vikes, Latavius Murray scored on a 1-yard touchdown. The extra point was wide left.
P.J. Williams forced a fumble right before half, and Marshon Lattimore ran the recovery into Minnesota territory. Alvin Kamara capitalized on the turnover with a 1-yard touchdown run. The score gave the Saints a 17-13.
P.J. Williams would force his second turnover of the contest in the third quarter, and it was a big one. 1 45-yard pick-six off Cousins pushed the Saints lead to 27-13.
