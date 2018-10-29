Topgolf to open location in Baton Rouge, hire 350 people

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Global sports entertainment leader, Topgolf, has announced its building its 52nd location in Baton Rouge. It’s set to open in early 2019.
The company plans to hire about 350 people. Those jobs have been posted online here.
In about three weeks, the company will hold hiring events where applicants are encouraged to “leave their dress-up clothes and pre-rehearsed answers at the door and start thinking mission-minded.” Interviews will consist of group activities, interactive panel discussions, games, and one-on-one conversations with Topgolf leadership members. Available positions include servers, bartenders, kitchen staff, maintenance, guest services, and more.
“We are very excited to open our first Louisiana venue in Baton Rouge. Topgolf is happy to bring more than 350 jobs to the local community and become a staple for entertainment here in Louisiana,” said Topgolf Baton Rouge Director of Operations Blake Upchurch.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.