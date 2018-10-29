SU to host voter education rallies Oct. 30 and 31

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - With the 2018 midterm election fast approaching, Southern University is set to host two voter education rallies to teach attendees about the importance of voting and to educate them on the various amendments on the ballot.
On Tuesday, October 30, the Southern University Law Center is inviting the public to attend the When We All Vote Next Tuesday rally from 5 to 9:30 p.m. At the event, Dr. Angela A. Allen-Bell, a professor, will present her research on the non-unanimous jury amendment.
After the presentation, there will be food and entertainment at the law center’s atrium and patio. Other speakers at the event include Congressman Cleo Fields, Representative Pat Smith, Representative Edmond Jordan, Representative C. Denise Marcelle, Bishop G. Cooper, Dr. Rani Whitfield, and felon’s rights advocate, Checo Yancey. The rally is free to attend and open to the public.
Then on Wednesday, October 31, the school will also host the SU Votes HalloWednesday event at the Smith-Brown Union. The event is for students and employees. Director of External Affairs for the SU Law Center Sherrie Rhodes and Representative Ted James will be speaking. The event includes food, a costume contest, and music.
