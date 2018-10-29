Saints deliver ‘a good team win’ over the Vikings

“You’re ready to take advantage of whatever the opposing team will give you. We come in always with a pretty elaborate gameplan. Then based upon what we’re seeing, and what’s effective, we typically narrow that down and find our bread and butter. I felt like today we were obviously able to control the ball on the ground. I felt like the passing game was really a complement to that. Get a first down every now and then. Getting completions, positive plays. Putting us in third and manageable situations, so we can sustain drives. So we can stay on the field, and keep their explosive off the field, and score points,” said Drew Brees.