Saints deliver ‘a good team win’ over the Vikings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints got outgained on the night 423-270, but it didn’t matter, they made the big plays when it counted. P.J. Williams forced two key turnovers that led to 14 points for the Black and Gold.
“We got some turnovers, takeaways. I think we finished plus-1. We had some significant pressures. A handful of times that really helped. I thought our guys did a good job with the plan. I was pleased with a lot of things we did to win, especially in the second half. We possessed the ball when we needed to. It was a good team win,” said Sean Payton.
Drew Brees finished the contest with only a 120 yards passing, and threw first pick of the season. But a steady ground game, and going 4-9 on third down conversions, was enough for the Saints offense.
“You’re ready to take advantage of whatever the opposing team will give you. We come in always with a pretty elaborate gameplan. Then based upon what we’re seeing, and what’s effective, we typically narrow that down and find our bread and butter. I felt like today we were obviously able to control the ball on the ground. I felt like the passing game was really a complement to that. Get a first down every now and then. Getting completions, positive plays. Putting us in third and manageable situations, so we can sustain drives. So we can stay on the field, and keep their explosive off the field, and score points,” said Drew Brees.
