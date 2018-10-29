Rapper Young Greatness killed in Gentilly shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that claimed the life of a well-known New Orleans rapper overnight Sunday.
NOPD responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting around 1:35 a.m. in the 2900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Theodore Jones with a gunshot wound.
Jones, also known as rapper Young Greatness, died at the scene, according to the New Orleans coroner.
According to NOPD PIO Gary Scheets, a vehicle that was stolen from the scene has been located.
Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.
No further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine an official cause of death and release the victim's name, upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.
Homicide Detective Brett Mathes is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
