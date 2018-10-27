Pelicans survive Nets, 117-115

Then, trailing by one with less than 24 seconds to play, the Pelicans defense stole the show. Rather than fouling to send Brooklyn to the free throw line, tough defense led to a Nets turnover. On the ensuing Pelicans possession, Holiday gave New Orleans the lead with a clutch jumper, 116-115. Solomon Hill followed that up by drawing a technical foul from Ed Davis, and one Holiday free throw later, the Pelicans had a two-point lead.