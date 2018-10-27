Pelicans survive Nets, 117-115

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
Chasing a fourth straight win, the Pelicans had their toughest test yet against Brooklyn, but they were able to survive 117-115 thanks to some late game heroics.
The volume-shooting Nets led by nine points at halftime after bombing away from three-point land, led by D’Angelo Russell’s team-hgih 24 points. The Pelicans, however, continued this season’s trend of closing the gap in the third quarter. With a game-high 26 points, Jrue Holiday’s scoring-drought came to an end, and by the fourth quarter, they were in striking distance.
Then, trailing by one with less than 24 seconds to play, the Pelicans defense stole the show. Rather than fouling to send Brooklyn to the free throw line, tough defense led to a Nets turnover. On the ensuing Pelicans possession, Holiday gave New Orleans the lead with a clutch jumper, 116-115. Solomon Hill followed that up by drawing a technical foul from Ed Davis, and one Holiday free throw later, the Pelicans had a two-point lead.
Anthony Davis would steal the inbounds pass on the last play of the game to seal the win. Saturday’s game will be their first back-to-back contest of the year, and it’ll likely be a difficult match-up against the Utah Jazz.
