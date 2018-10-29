Pedestrian struck, killed on Airline Hwy. in Ascension Parish

Police Lights
By Mykal Vincent | October 28, 2018 at 9:42 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 9:42 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Officials are investigating a fatal wreck where a pedestrian was reportedly struck and killed.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said the southbound lane of Hwy. 73 at Airline Hwy. was closed for some time Sunday night due to a wreck.

A Facebook post said that Louisiana State Police were investigating the wreck.

A spokesperson for LSP said a pedestrian was struck and killed around 9 p.m.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

