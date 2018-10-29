One student shot at Butler HS, suspect in custody in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - One person has been confirmed injured after a shooting at Butler High School Monday morning.
The shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. Monday morning. The victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. The extent of their injuries are not known.
The school has been placed on lockdown as officials work to investigate the scene. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says the single shooter has been taken into custody and the weapon is in the possession of law enforcement.
Police say they believe the incident was isolated and have secured the scene. Officials have not said what may have led to the shooting
This investigation is ongoing and this story will be updated as we learn more.
