Officials looking for driver of motorcycle after shots allegedly fired at officer during chase

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - Police are actively searching for the driver of a motorcycle who allegedly fired several shots at an officer during a chase Monday evening.
The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. Monday evening near Juban Road and Highway 16. Officials with state police say a Department of Public Safety officer was engaged in a chase with the motorcycle when the driver allegedly turned around and fired shots towards the officer.
At this time, the chase has ended, however, the driver has not been apprehended. Officials are working to release a description of the wanted driver.
