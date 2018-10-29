$15M in unclaimed property set to be paid starting in November





Businesses from all over the country are required by law to report unclaimed property to the Treasury each year and provide the last known address of the owner. Sometimes, the address the company has on record is no longer correct. One of the main reasons an item becomes unclaimed property is because of an incorrect or old address. Act 339 of the 2018 Regular Session of the Legislature by Rep. Neil Abramson permitted the Louisiana Department of Revenue to share its database of current and correct addresses with the Treasury for the sole purpose of returning unclaimed property. As a result, the Treasury was able to update the addresses it had on file and clear out a backlog of unclaimed property that was still on the books. After cross-referencing the Louisiana Department of the Treasury's database with the Department of Revenue's updated addresses, 85,000 individuals who were owed $15 million were successfully matched. Recipients on this list whose claim did not exceed $1,500 can expect an official check from the Treasury sometime during the months of November and December. Citizens who are owed larger dollar amounts will be contacted to start the claims process in the near future.