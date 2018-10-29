$15M in unclaimed property set to be paid starting in November

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - More than 80,000 citizens owed unclaimed property will receive checks in November or December, according to officials.
The Louisiana Department of the Treasury and Louisiana Department of Revenue are partnering up to send checks to 85,000 people owed up to $1,500, according to Treasurer John Schroder Sr.
“All you have to do to collect this money is open up your mailbox,” said Schroder. “You don’t have to file a claim form or submit any paperwork. We’ve done all of the work for you.”
Here is an explanation of unclaimed property:
Officials said the project covers unclaimed property from 2013-2017.
You can also call 1-888-925-4127 (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.).
