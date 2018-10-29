Lyft to offer half off rides on Election Day

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Lyft is launching their Get Out and Vote Campaign just in time for Election Day on Tuesday, November 6.
Lyft says in past elections, people have cited transportation as a top reason for not voting. Lyft wants to make it easier for people in Baton Rouge to vote.
While turnout in Baton Rouge is typically higher than other parts of Louisiana, Lyft says they’re committed to increasing voter turnout. As part of their national Get Out and Vote Campaign, Lyft is offering 50 percent off ride on Election Day.
