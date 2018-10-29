Latest on fed raid of Denham Springs towing company

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - The FBI continued its silence Monday about what they found during Friday’s raid of American Coachworks, a towing company in Denham Springs.
Sources close to the case tell the 9News Investigators the feds got a tip about possible explosives being housed there. Dozens of federal agents from the FBI and ATF, along with Louisiana State Police troopers, swarmed the business Friday. They searched the business as well as the home of the business owner, John Spinks.
Spinks is known for his vast collection of old war memorabilia. The FBI has not made any public comments about the case except for a brief, and vague, statement issued during the raid Friday.
Sources tell us several items were seized during the raid and were taken to a safe area Friday night, where they were blown up. The 9News Investigators were unable to find a federal search warrant Monday and the clerk’s office at the federal courthouse says there is no record of any criminal case against Spinks.
As of 6 p.m. Monday, no criminal charges had been filed in the case and there was no indication about whether any charges would ultimately be filed in the case.
