La. Dept. of Health provides flu shots

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - If you still haven’t gotten your flu shot, Monday is probably the best opportunity.
The Louisiana Department of Health is giving free flu shots to people with insurance. Those who don’t have insurance can receive a flu shot at a cost of $10.
Flu shots will be given from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the East Baton Rouge Parish Health Unit, which is located at 353 North 12th Street.
“The flu shot is by far the most convenient and easiest way to prevent the spread of the flu,” said Maranath Graugnard, the regional nurse manager. “We encourage everybody to take the flu shot and if you’re not able to get here today by 6:00, then we encourage you to call your local health unit so you can get your shot.”
Graugnard added people should bring their insurance card or other proof of insurance, if they have coverage.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.