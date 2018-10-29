Jags’ Barajas earns SWAC honors

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Southern punter Cesar Barajas has been named this week’s SWAC Specialist of the Week.
Barajas punted six times against Jackson State, averaging 47.5 yards per punt.
He placed two punts inside the 20-yard line and had a long of 60 yards as the Jaguars earned a 41-7 victory against the Tigers.
Other SWAC Players of the Week:
Offense: Taeyler Porter (RB) Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Defense: Brelion Hollis (LB) Alcorn State
Newcomer: Nathaniel Dell (WR) Alabama A&M
