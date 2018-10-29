How old is cacao? New research pushes back date

FILE - In this April 16, 2015 file photo, a cacao pod hangs from a tree at the Agropampatar chocolate farm co-op in El Clavo, Venezuela. A paper published Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 says tests indicate traces of cacao on artifacts from a South American archeologic site estimated to be 5,400 years old. That makes about 1,500 years older than cacao’s known domestication in Central America. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano) (AP)