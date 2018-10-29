Former Dixon Correctional cadet arrested for alleged sexual misconduct

EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A former Dixon Correctional Institute corrections cadet was booked Monday on multiple charges, including sexual contact prohibited with persons in the custody and supervision of the Department of Corrections.
Officials with DOC say the former cadet, Jermaine Charles Brown Jr., 18, of Baton Rouge, reportedly committed the crime while on duty at the prison. Brown is also charged with malfeasance in office.
Brown began his career with the prison on September 25. Brown was immediately fired after the alleged incident, which happened on October 27. It should be noted Brown met or exceeded all DOC requirements to be hired as a corrections cadet, including a criminal background check.
