FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog returning for Tuesday commute

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Once the morning fog dissipated, the day turned out to be a beautiful one under blue skies with highs in the low 80s for the Red Stick.
Skies will stay mainly clear through the evening and into the night, with temperatures falling into the 60s later Monday evening. However, as we saw Monday morning, areas of fog return for Tuesday morning’s commute. Sunrise temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s for much of the WAFB viewing area. Yet also like Monday, once the morning fog dissipates, Tuesday will shape up to be a mainly sunny repeat of Monday, with highs again in the low 80s.
A cold front will track across the plains and approach the Bayou State from the northwest. The latest guidance has the front reaching metro Baton Rouge during the predawn hours of Thursday.
Halloween ghosts and goblins on Wednesday evening will have temperatures in the 70s as they go door-to-door. Although we do not anticipate any stormy action until later that night, we will post rain chances at 20 to 30 percent during those “witching hours” (5 to 8 p.m.).
With the potential for strong storms arriving that night, the NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe weather for northern sections of the WAFB region. The remainder of the WAFB area is under a marginal risk for severe storms. The severe risks are in effect until 7 a.m. Thursday.
That storm energy should clear the region by midday Thursday. Friday should be a mainly sunny day with the morning start in the upper 40s to near 50° with afternoon highs only getting in the upper 60s to around 70°; a real taste of fall. And the forecast for Game Day Saturday for the battle between LSU and Alabama is much the same, with morning starts in the upper 40s with an afternoon high around 70° and sunshine all day long. Tailgaters will enjoy the crisp, cool, fall feel to the afternoon, but be aware that temperatures in Death Valley will dip into the 50s during the game.
Sunday looks like a nice day under partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s. Our First Alert extended outlook calls for a few showers on Monday with scattered rains on Tuesday (Nov. 5 and 6).
In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center still calls for Hurricane Oscar to strengthen to category 2 intensity, but the system will be of no threat to any land areas as it tracks northeast across the open Atlantic.
