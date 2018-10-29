FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry, above normal temps

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - We stay dry and warm to start the work week. Temperatures will run about five to seven degrees above normal over the next few days before a cold front arrives Thursday morning.
Watch for some areas of morning fog over the next few days. Otherwise, skies will remain mostly clear Monday and Tuesday. Clouds will increase on Halloween Wednesday, but most will stay dry. Rain chances will increase late in the day to around 30 percent. That does mean the little trick-or-treaters will have to dodge a few showers Wednesday night, but most won’t have anything to worry about.
A squall line of thunderstorms is forecast to move into the area ahead of a cold front sometime Thursday morning. The exact time and strength of the system is still unknown. A Marginal Risk for severe weather has been issued for the local area for Thursday morning. All modes of severe weather will be in play, but severe weather is not a guarantee nor does it appear to be a widespread issue. Do expect gusty winds and periods of heavy rain as the squall line rolls through. Most will receive about one inch of rain.
We dry out and cool down to end the week. The weather looks great for the big game on Saturday. Temperatures will be falling into the 50s by game’s end, so you may want some sleeves late. The start of the following work/school wee will see a few showers. Don’t let a 40 percent chance for showers and storms scare you from doing your civic duty next Tuesday on Election Day.
Oscar remains a Category 1 hurricane in the Central Atlantic. Oscar is no threat to land as it turns towards the north later Monday or Tuesday.
