FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry, above normal temps

A squall line of thunderstorms is forecast to move into the area ahead of a cold front sometime Thursday morning. The exact time and strength of the system is still unknown. A Marginal Risk for severe weather has been issued for the local area for Thursday morning. All modes of severe weather will be in play, but severe weather is not a guarantee nor does it appear to be a widespread issue. Do expect gusty winds and periods of heavy rain as the squall line rolls through. Most will receive about one inch of rain.