FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chance of rain during Trick-or-Treat hours

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The beginning to the work week will see little change to the overall weather pattern.
Temperatures will stay well above normal Monday through Halloween Wednesday. Watch out for some patchy light fog early Monday and Tuesday.
Temperatures will warm quickly through the morning reaching the mid 80°s by afternoon.
Winds will be breezy Halloween Wednesday as a cold front approaches. Make sure all Halloween decorations are secure. Trick or Treaters will have to dodge a few showers around the area. Rain coverage is forecast to be between 20-30 percent during trick or treating times.
The front sweeps through early Thursday delivering a possible squall line of showers and t-storms around rush hour Thursday morning. Watch out for periods of heavy rain and some gusty winds.
Severe weather can’t be totally ruled out at this time, but any severe weather looks to stay isolated in nature with just one or two storms possibly becoming strong to severe.
Temperatures will fall slowly through the day Thursday with afternoon temperatures expected to be around 60°. The cooler air will remain in place for the end of the week and next weekend.
It will be very nice tailgate weather for the LSU vs. Bama game. Temperatures will dip into the mid 50°s during the game, so you may want a light jacket or sweater.
A slight warming trend will begin to start the new week. Heading into election day Tuesday a few showers return to the forecast.
Oscar has gotten better organized today and is now a Category 1 Hurricane. Oscar is forecast to continue strengthening, but is also forecast to move away from any land areas in the open waters of the Atlantic.
