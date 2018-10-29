Family, friends remember victim in deadly hit and run

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Coty Metrejean will be remembered as a friendly, helpful soul by his family and friends.
“My son was an awesome person,” said Georgia Varnado, his mother. “He would help anybody.”
Metrejean was struck by a car while riding his motorcycle on Walker South Road early Sunday morning. The driver police to believe to be at fault, Lorenzo Gamaz, fled the scene in a crumpled red Audi. Metrejean was seriously injured as a result of the crash, transported to a local hospital for treatment, but was later pronounced dead.
“I wait for him to come through the door and holler ‘mama where’s dinner?’” Varnado said.
She said her son would find any chance to make people laugh, and that his love for helping others led him to join the military after high school.
Metrejean leaves behind a 7-year-old daughter, who his mother says was his passion.
“That was his life,” she said, holding back tears. “Now Laila doesn’t have a dad and now I don’t have my son.”
Friends of her son surrounded her, sharing some of their memories.
“We would get together and schedule a ride, and we’ll just go, sometimes we don’t even know where we’re going. We’d just get out there, and one of us would be like you lead and I’ll follow, and we just go until we run out of gas, turn around and come back,” said Chris Blount.
“He was just a lover of life. He never met a stranger; anyone he’d see on the street or in the store, he’d stop and talk to them and just see what they were up to and how they were doing and what they did with life,” said Lee Quimby.
Authorities quickly found Gamaz, the man they believe to be responsible, a man Varnado says she can’t forgive.
“At this moment, no, I cannot,” she said. “Because there was no reason, no rhyme or reason for what he done.”
Blount has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses.
