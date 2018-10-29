Gov. Edwards, delegation pray at Western Wall in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards finished the second day of his trip to Israel on Sunday.
The trip is mostly for business, but the delegation is finding time to embrace the culture and appreciate the nation’s history.
One place that was visited is the Western Wall, where hundreds of Jews were gathered to pray. The stones have been rubbed smooth by thousands of prayerful hands. Of course, they’re outside the location of the former holy temple.
A time to weep and a time to laugh. A time to be silent and a time to speak. Sunday, a time to worship and a time to reflect.
“People have been praying at that wall for thousands of years,” said Edwards.
And now, the governor and the Louisiana delegation have too. The group toured the mount where a Muslim shrine has replaced the holy temple. Now, Jews and Christians pray at the Western Wall.
“It’s the closest wall to the most inner room of the temple: The Holy of Holies," Edwards added.
The wall is mostly inaccessible. Entire neighborhoods were constructed against it. But about 10 percent remains exposed. A particular exhibit is not open to the public and has never been on television before.
The Louisiana delegation got similar, unique access throughout the tour that took them beneath those neighborhoods through the tunnels created by arches that support the temple foundation.
"It was a tremendously emotional experience, I think, for all of us, to see the wall that we’d heard about and known about for our entire lives and then to actually be there, to pray at the wall,” said Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne.
He left a prayer at the wall, tucked into a section said to be closest to the holiest room of the temple. Dardenne’s brother died earlier this year and a nephew passed this week. He said that’s what his prayer was focused on.
“It was a very personal experience for me to be there at this time. That’s what it meant to me. To be at the Western Wall, the Wailing Wall, at a very emotional time for me and my family,” Dardenne explained.
Immediately before the tour, the group participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Jerusalem Holocaust Museum. The wreath now lies over the ashes of Jews burned in concentration camps - old wounds freshly opened by the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue. That somber experience shaped the prayer at the wall.
"For peace, love, tolerance, respect for individuals and that we would respect one another as neighbors. So that’s what I prayed for,” said Edwards.
But after a thousand years, the wall still stands. After new and repeated tragedy, the eternal flame at the holocaust museum still burns.
Louisianans, who understand resilience, know there is a time to persist.
