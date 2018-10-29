Ascension Public Schools announces new schedules as Sunshine Bridge repairs continue

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Ascension Public Schools has announced new school schedules as repairs on the Sunshine Bridge continue.
Superintendent David Alexander sent out a letter Monday, October 29 detailing the schedule changes and thanking parents, teachers, and staff for their patience.
Starting Monday, November 5, the following school hours will apply (first bell - last bell):
- Ascension Head Start: 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (original schedule: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)
- Donaldsonville Primary: 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. (original schedule: 8:25 a.m. to 3:25 p.m.)
- Lowery Elementary: 8:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. (original schedule: 8:20 a.m. to 3:20 p.m.)
- Lowery Middle: 7:50 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (original schedule: 7:25 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)
- Donaldsonville High: 8:02 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. (original schedule: 7:40 a.m. to 2:40 p.m.)
“It is our hope that giving you a week’s notice about the new timeline will allow you to make appropriate plans that will not be overly burdensome. We certainly look forward to the reopening of the Sunshine Bridge so that all operations can return to a normal schedule. Until then, we sincerely appreciate your partnership in serving our students with excellence at all levels,” said Alexander.
