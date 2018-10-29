Anti-vaccine billboards appear in several states

A physician director for the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, Dr. Michael Kilkenny, says the case is tragic but the medical community's consensus that vaccines are safe and effective remains unchanged. The Herald-Dispatch reported Sunday that the messages have appeared this month in Parkersburg, Dunbar and Huntington as part of a national campaign by the nonprofit Learn The Risk group. More than 30 similar billboards have cropped up in Pennsylvania, New York and other states.