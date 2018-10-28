US government: Mercedes owners got recall notices too late

FILE - A July 28, 2017 file photo shows the logo of German car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz in Munich, Germany. The U.S. government is investigating German automaker Mercedes-Benz, alleging that is has been slow to mail safety recall notices and file required reports involving recalls of over 1.4 million vehicles. Mercedes says in a statement issued Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 that it makes every effort to ensure recall campaigns and customer notifications are done in a timely manner. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File) (Matthias Schrader)