Students steer clear of student debt and flock to trade schools and high-demand technical careers

Shank says many people don’t know you can make a solid salary working a ‘blue-collar’ job. He says he was always told he had to attend a major university and get a four-year degree to have a satisfying and high-paying career, and while the university route has been a successful strategy for many of his friends, Shank says that hasn’t been true for him. He says he’s surprised how many people underestimate trade schools and those that choose them.