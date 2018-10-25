McRib is back ... and it can be delivered!

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The McRib is back, baby!
And this time you don’t even have to go find it.
Using McDelivery through Uber Eats, you can have that barbecue sauce-covered slab of pork delivered straight to your mouth – or somewhere very close.
The elusive sandwich is available for a limited time at thousands of restaurants across the country and at McDonald’s restaurants all over Richmond and the surrounding area.
The McRib was last in restaurants in November 2017.
There’s an even an app called McDonald’s Finder to help you find the barbecue goodness you crave.
McDonald’s advises calling ahead to verify the McRib is offered.
