LSP searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run crash in Livingston Parish

WALKER, LA (WAFB) - The Louisiana Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle connected with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Livingston Parish.
At around midnight on Sunday, LSP troopers were called out to investigate the deadly crash involving a motorcycle on LA 447, south of Interstate 12.
Coty Metrejean, 36, of Denham Springs, died in the crash, and troopers are now searching for the driver who left the scene.
Troopers learned the crash happened as Metrejean was traveling southbound on LA 447 on a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle. For reasons still being determined, Metrejean was struck from behind by a vehicle driving southbound. The impact of the crash caused Metrejean’s motorcycle to cross the center line and come to rest in a ditch.
Metrejean was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, and was later pronounced deceased by hospital staff.
Troopers believe the suspected vehicle is a red 2006 to 2009 Audi with significant damage to the front of it.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information about this crash is urged to call the Louisiana State Police Troop A at (225)-754-8500.
