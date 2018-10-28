Gov. Edwards starts economic development mission in Israel

The governor is meeting with officials, including one in industrial, higher education and trade sectors, during his development mission in Israel.
By WAFB Staff | October 28, 2018 at 12:06 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 12:06 PM

JERUSALEM (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, along with other state officials, started their weeklong trade and economic development mission to Israel, according to the governor’s office.

On Sunday, Gov. Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards laid a wreath at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, as a delegation of Louisiana government and business officials honored victims of the Holocaust.

This marks the first full day for Edwards in his development mission, and the governor will meet with with Israeli government, industrial, higher education, research and trade officials over the next four days.

Gov. Edwards in a meeting with the ministry of foreign affairs
Gov. Edwards in a meeting with the ministry of foreign affairs (Office of the Governor)

The Louisiana delegation is made up of leaders in cybersecurity, logistics, energy, higher education and water management.

After spending two days in Jerusalem, Edwards and state officials will visit Tel Aviv, a major commercial center for the country. The Louisiana governor is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss economic development and broadening cooperation between the state and Israel.

Meetings are planned both with companies that have existing projects in Louisiana and with Israeli leaders to discuss possible partnerships with the country in these and other sectors.

