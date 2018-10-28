Gov. Edwards starts economic development mission in Israel

JERUSALEM (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, along with other state officials, started their weeklong trade and economic development mission to Israel, according to the governor’s office.
On Sunday, Gov. Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards laid a wreath at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center, as a delegation of Louisiana government and business officials honored victims of the Holocaust.
This marks the first full day for Edwards in his development mission, and the governor will meet with with Israeli government, industrial, higher education, research and trade officials over the next four days.
The Louisiana delegation is made up of leaders in cybersecurity, logistics, energy, higher education and water management.
After spending two days in Jerusalem, Edwards and state officials will visit Tel Aviv, a major commercial center for the country. The Louisiana governor is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss economic development and broadening cooperation between the state and Israel.
Meetings are planned both with companies that have existing projects in Louisiana and with Israeli leaders to discuss possible partnerships with the country in these and other sectors.
