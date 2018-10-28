FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm Sunday, and above-average temps this week

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Sunday will be a lot warmer than Saturday. Afternoon highs today will climb into the low to mid 80s, about 5 degrees above normal. The warmer than normal temperatures will carry over into Halloween Wednesday.
Expect morning lows in the low to mid 60s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s for the first half of the work week. Our next cold front is forecast to arrive early Thursday. The approaching front will cause breezy conditions for Halloween, so make sure to secure decorations.
Also we’ll have to dodge a few scattered showers for trick or treating time. The big rains and storms arrive early Thursday morning, possibly around rush hour. A few storms could have the potential of being strong to severe. Also expect periods of heavy rainfall. Most will receive less than one inch of rain, but some spots could see one to two inches, or more.
Temperatures will either not move much or could drop through the day Thursday. The cooler and drier air on the backside of the cold front will continue to filter into the area for the following weekend. That means very nice weather for the big game in Death Valley Saturday. You might want a light jacket or sweater with temperatures falling into the 50s by game’s end.
Heading into Election Day Tuesday, a warming trend will begin and a few showers and t-storms are forecast to return to the area.
Tropical Storm Oscar continues to move through the Central Atlantic. Oscar does not pose any threat to land at this time but is forecast to become a hurricane later today.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.