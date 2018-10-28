Red Sox beat Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 to win World Series title

Boston Red Sox's Steve Pearce celebrates his second home run during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the World Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip)
October 28, 2018 at 4:58 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 10:28 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Boston Red Sox won their fourth World Series championship in 15 years, beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 5 Sunday night behind David Price's pitching and Steve Pearce's power.

Alex Cora became the first manager from Puerto Rico to guide a team to the title. He's just the fifth rookie skipper to do it overall.

After posting a team-record 108 wins during the regular season and romping through the AL playoffs, the Red Sox finished off a one-sided Series

Price threw three-hit ball into the eighth inning. Pearce hit two home runs, a night after his homer and three-run double spurred a late rally.

Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez also connected as the Red Sox hit three homers off Clayton Kershaw.

Boston Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello celebrates the end of the seventh inning in Game 5 of the World Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Los Angeles lost Game 7 of the World Series last year to Houston, also at Dodger Stadium by the same 5-1 score.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw walks back to the mound after a solo home run by Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts during the sixth inning in Game 5 of the World Series baseball game on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez celebrates his home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the World Series baseball game on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Boston Red Sox's Steve Pearce hits his second home run during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the World Series baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes waits at the plate as Boston Red Sox's J.D. Martinez scores after hitting a solo home run against Los Angeles Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the World Series baseball game on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal sits in dugout during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the World Series baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Los Angeles Dodgers' Yasiel Puig, right, and his teammates watches the eighth inning in Game 5 of the World Series baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
A Los Angeles Dodgers fan wipes his face during the eighth inning in Game 5 of the World Series baseball game against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
