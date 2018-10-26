7-year-old in hospital gets surprise of a lifetime

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A 7-year-old boy from Grambling recovering in Oschner-LSU Academic Medical Center in Shreveport received the surprise of a lifetime on Friday.
Howard Kirkpatrick Jr., also known as “Junior,” has been recovering in the hospital since early October. Though his father, Howard, said he’s getting stronger each day.
“This here is going to help us push through,” said Kirkpatrick. “It’s the small things.”
LSU star linebacker and Springhill native Devin White, alongside students from St. Mark’s Cathedral School in Shreveport, shocked Junior with joy.
“That’s very spirit lifting,” Kirkpatrick said. “For that man to take time out of his day, his busy schedule, to come up here and do something for the kids, that’s a God send right there.”
White spent time taking photos with Junior and speaking to him, while St. Mark’s students created treat bags for children recovering in the hospital.
“It’s one of the best thing that anybody can see,” said Anna-Claire Smith, a St. Mark’s 8th grader. “It’s such raw, amazing emotion and to see someone so happy and to know you were apart of it. It’s what I want to do when i grow up.”
Kirkpatrick doesn’t know how much longer his son will be in the hospital, but knows Friday’s priceless moment will make their stay a bit more exciting.
Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.