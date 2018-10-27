Staying aware of the list of sex offenders that live in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Police offers an online sex offender database that allows community members to track the reported physical whereabouts or location of convicted sex offenders, sexually violent predators, and child predators that live or work within their zip code.
With the amount of holidays celebrated in Louisiana, it’s important to note that it is illegal for any individual who is registered as a sex offender to distribute candy or other gifts to persons under eighteen years of age on or concerning Halloween, Mardi Gras, Easter, Christmas, or any other recognized holiday for which generally candy is distributed or other gifts given to persons under eighteen years of age, according to Louisiana law.
Anyone who believes a registered sex offender may be in violation of that law is urged to contact law enforcement or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867)
To view a map of the sex offenders that may reside in your area, please click the link here.
