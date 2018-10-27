Report: Woman leaves 2-year-old daughter in parking lot during theft

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A woman was arrested for allegedly leaving her two-year-old daughter in a parking lot while fleeing from authorities because of a theft.
On Friday at around 10:30 p.m., an officer was called out to the Walmart on Cortana Place about a reported theft at the store, according to a probable cause report from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.
A loss prevention employee for the store told the officer that while she was monitoring surveillance cameras, she noticed a woman putting clothing merchandise in her purse.
The employee watched the woman go to the self-checkout area and leave the store without paying for the items. The employee and officer confronted the woman, identified as 20-year-old Kari Williams, telling her to stop several times.
Williams reportedly kept walking away and began running with her young daughter in her arms. The officer continued toward Williams, who put the child on the road and kept running away.
The officer stopped pursuing Williams in order to keep the child way from traffic. The officer arrested Williams, who ran about 100 yards from the child.
Williams told the officer she took the clothing items because her child needed them. The loss prevention employee recovered $33.84 worth of merchandise from her purse.
Williams was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and is charged with theft and child desertion.
