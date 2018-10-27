One killed in motorcycle crash on Monterrey Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has released more information about a fatal motorcycle crash on Monterrey Boulevard.
At around 2:20 p.m. on Friday, emergency officials responded to the crash in the 3200 block on Monterrey Boulevard near Dorchester Drive and Glennsade Avenue.
The motorcyclist, identified as 41-year-old Edneis Braga, died at the scene, according to BRPD.
Police said Braga was traveling southbound on Monterrey Boulevard in a 2006 Suzuki and had struck the side of a northbound 2012 Jeep that was making a left turn.
The driver and passenger of the Jeep weren’t injured during the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
